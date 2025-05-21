Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

