Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,527,000 after purchasing an additional 637,643 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,498,000 after purchasing an additional 322,313 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

