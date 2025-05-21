SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

