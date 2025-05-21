Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($71.92) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Cranswick Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 5,530 ($74.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 4,203.33 ($56.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,590 ($74.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,026.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,970.37.

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cranswick will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($67.11), for a total value of £350,770 ($469,760.28). 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

