Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

NYSE DD opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

