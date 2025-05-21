Catriona Yale Sells 10,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,836.20. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Catriona Yale sold 9,073 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $343,957.43.

On Monday, March 17th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $447,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Catriona Yale sold 614 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $27,556.32.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after acquiring an additional 940,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,997,000 after purchasing an additional 495,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 526,233 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 800,216 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 557,794 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

