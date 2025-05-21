72,100 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Ryanair by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

