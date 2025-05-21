Spencer S. Lee Sells 1,500 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Up 0.4%

Chemed stock opened at $580.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $623.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.80.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

