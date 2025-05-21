Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

BOLT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Stories

