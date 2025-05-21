1,593,900 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,593,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,851,000 after buying an additional 67,180,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ambev by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440,564 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ambev by 1,641.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,122 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,614,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 880,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,519,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,746 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

