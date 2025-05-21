Royal Bank of Canada Has $70.57 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $70,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 75,997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 164,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.