Royal Bank of Canada Has $70.57 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $70,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 75,997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 164,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.