Cormark Comments on Northland Power FY2026 Earnings

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.54 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NPI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Northland Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.21.

NPI stock opened at C$20.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. Northland Power has a one year low of C$16.14 and a one year high of C$24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

