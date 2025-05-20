Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Vox Royalty Price Performance
VOXR stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 0.39.
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
