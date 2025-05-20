Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Friday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a 3.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

