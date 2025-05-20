Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWN opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

