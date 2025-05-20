Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a 12.3% increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GOVI stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

