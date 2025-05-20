Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a 1.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

