Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $69,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,621 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $271.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

