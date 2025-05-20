The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

SMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,392 shares of company stock worth $3,138,221. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NuScale Power by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

