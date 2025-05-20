Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

