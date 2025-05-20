Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a 0.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $23.72.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 151,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

