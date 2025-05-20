Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 19.5% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $49,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $214.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.01. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

