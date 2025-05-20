Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 123,496 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

