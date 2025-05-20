Whelan Financial Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 188.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472,238 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after buying an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

