Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1489 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a 35.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BSJW stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

