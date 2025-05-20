Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Invests $396,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8%

McDonald’s stock opened at $321.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.94. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,290. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,892.08. The trade was a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.