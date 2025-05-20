Waverly Advisors LLC Has $25.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

