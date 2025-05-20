iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,490 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 237,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

ZTS stock opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average is $165.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

