HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 290.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QSI. National Bankshares set a $3.65 price target on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 3,968.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Quantum-Si will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $32,952.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,935.24. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,650 shares of company stock valued at $50,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

