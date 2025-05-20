Vance Wealth LLC Buys 345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vance Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VEU opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.