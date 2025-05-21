FY2026 EPS Estimate for Lithium Argentina Lowered by Analyst

Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE:LARFree Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Argentina in a research report issued on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Lithium Argentina’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

LAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lithium Argentina from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lithium Argentina from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Lithium Argentina Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Lithium Argentina stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Lithium Argentina has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LARGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Argentina Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

