Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

