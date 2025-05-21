Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $44,737,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $34,166,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 528,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95,185 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,460.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 93,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:CNS opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

