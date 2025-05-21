Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 6.7%

BATS IYZ opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $385.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

