Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a C$75.00 price objective on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of CCA opened at C$68.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.82. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.82 and a twelve month high of C$75.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.922 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

