LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Shares of SCD opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

