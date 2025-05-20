Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Vipshop updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vipshop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vipshop stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,983 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of Vipshop worth $77,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.