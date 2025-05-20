Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Vipshop updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Vipshop Price Performance
Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.
Vipshop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vipshop stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,983 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of Vipshop worth $77,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
