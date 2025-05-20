Best Shipping Stocks To Consider – May 17th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, and Blackstone are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are equity shares of companies that operate vessels to transport cargo across oceans, seas, and inland waterways. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the global trade cycle, where revenue and profitability are driven by freight rates, shipping demand and operating costs such as fuel. Because they track world trade volumes closely, shipping stocks tend to be cyclical and can exhibit significant price swings in response to economic and geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. 96,037,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,569,946. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.20. 6,309,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $149.71.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

