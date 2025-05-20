Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,760 shares during the period. Carvana comprises 2.9% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $247,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,431,815.19. This represents a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total transaction of $19,746,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,591,914.41. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,313 shares of company stock worth $145,613,672. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $304.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.22 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average of $230.75. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

