UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $96,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $315.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.51 and its 200-day moving average is $511.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.