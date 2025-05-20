Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,975 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after buying an additional 428,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

