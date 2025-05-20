Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,316,000 after buying an additional 220,527 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after acquiring an additional 499,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Datadog Stock Down 1.0%

DDOG opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 228.36, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 584,867 shares of company stock valued at $60,517,652. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.