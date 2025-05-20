Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $251,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.