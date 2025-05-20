12,086 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 108,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2%

ET stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

