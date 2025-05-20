Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 16.9%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

