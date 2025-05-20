Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Decreased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

