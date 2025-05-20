Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $775.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.07.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $664.55 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 946,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,279,000 after buying an additional 163,626 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

