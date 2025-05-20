Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 223,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after buying an additional 39,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

DFAX opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.