Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $1.59 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Finally, Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,436,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

