Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 405,487 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $49,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

